  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
Hawaii actor Jason Momoa presents best documentary at the Oscars

Associated Press and Star-Advertiser staff
February 24, 2019
Updated February 24, 2019 4:34pm


    Helen Mirren, left, and Jason Momoa present the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES >> Honolulu-born actor Jason Momoa, along with actress Helen Mirren, presented the category for best documentary feature at the 91st Academy Awards Sunday.

Momoa, an avid rock climber, announced the nominees standing next to Mirren, who called him a “Hawaiian god” and commented they are now in a time where it’s acceptable that they can both wear pink. Momoa wore a dashing custom-made pink velvet suit by the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. His matching Fendi scrunchie caused a stir on Twitter.

The winner was “Free Solo,” a film about rock climber Alex Honnold’s quest to achieve a free solo climb of El Capitan in June 2017.

Directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi were challenged by the conditions: filming Honnold without affecting his climb of 3,000 feet of sheer granite and getting sound because he was often too far from the camera.

“This film is for everyone who believes in the impossible,” Chai Vasarhelyi said onstage. “It was the work of an army.”

The film has grossed over $19 million worldwide.

Chai Vasarhelyi thanked National Geographic, which made the film, “for believing in us and for hiring women and people of color because we only help make the films better.”

In the wings, Chin was speechless as Momoa gave him an Aquaman-worthy whoop and bear hug, while Chai Vasarhelyi said “Oh my god, I think I have to cry now.”

