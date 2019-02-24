 Missing Aiea woman has dementia
  Sunday, February 24, 2019
Missing Aiea woman has dementia

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 24, 2019
    Eliza Martin

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

They say Eliza Martin, 55, was last seen near her Aiea residence last Thursday about noon. She is 5-feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt and tan pants. Martin is known to frequent the Kaimuki and Makiki areas.

Anyone with information about Martin is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

