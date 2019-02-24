 No. 1 UCLA defeats No. 5 Hawaii at Duke Kahanamoku Classic
No. 1 UCLA defeats No. 5 Hawaii at Duke Kahanamoku Classic

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
February 24, 2019
Updated February 24, 2019 2:24pm
No. 1 UCLA defeated No. 5 Hawaii 5-0 today, including all three contests that went three sets, at the Outrigger Duke Kahanamoku Classic beach volleyball tournament at Queen’s Beach.

It was the fourth consecutive victory by the Bruins (4-0) over the Rainbow Wahine (1-2) dating back to last year.

Defending national champion UCLA clinched the dual 3-0 at Flight 1 when twins Nicole and Megan McNamara turned back Amy Ozee and Megan Martin, 21-17, 13-21, 15-6.

The SandBows’ best shot at taking a point was at Flight 2 where Emily Maglio and Hi’ilawe Huddleston had two match points in Set 2 but couldn’t hold on. UCLA’s Sarah Sponcil and Lily Justine pulled out the 14-21, 22-20, 15-12 victory.

Flight 5 also went three sets with Megan Muret and Izzy Carey defeating Paige Dreeuws and Jenna Barz, 20-22, 21-17, 15-7.

In today’s first match, No. 4 Pepperdine swept Saint Mary’s, 5-0.

In today’s later matches, No. 11 Stanford (0-2) faces Saint Mary’s (0-3), Pepperdine (3-0) takes on UCLA and Hawaii meets Stanford.

