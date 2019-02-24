 R. Kelly to stay jailed 1 or 2 more days, lawyer says
  Sunday, February 24, 2019
R. Kelly to stay jailed 1 or 2 more days, lawyer says

Associated Press
February 24, 2019
Updated February 24, 2019 1:03pm


    In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly, attorney Steve Greenberg and prosecutor Jennifer Gonzalez appear before Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, on Saturday in Chicago. The judge has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million saying that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing.

CHICAGO >> R. Kelly’s attorney says the R&B singer won’t get out of jail until Monday or Tuesday as arrangements are made to pay the $100,000 bail needed to free him while he awaits trial for aggravated sexual abuse.

Steve Greenberg told the Associated Press today that Kelly is capable of paying and should be released in a day or two. But he said others have to act for him and the coordination is complicated because Kelly is behind bars and his finances are “a mess.”

Charges were announced Friday. The 52-year-old Kelly faces 10 sexual abuse counts involving four victims, three of whom were minors. Through Greenberg, he denied the allegations.

A bond court judge Saturday set bond at $1 million, requiring Kelly to pay 10 percent of that to go free. The judge described the allegations against Kelly as “disturbing.”

Greenberg told the judge that Kelly isn’t wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs. Greenberg said later he was happy with the bail amount.

