 Water main break closes Puiwa Road in Nuuanu
  • Sunday, February 24, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
February 24, 2019
Updated February 24, 2019 9:45pm
A 12-inch water main break has closed Puiwa Road between Pali Highway and Puiwa Lane in Nuuanu.

The break was reported after 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The Board of Water Supply said repair work is expected to continue into Monday. Motorists are asked to turn right on Laimi Road before Puiwa Road and use Park Street to access Puiwa Road from the Pali.

The Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council and Nuuanu Valley Park will be without water for the duration of the repair. The Board of Water Supply will be providing a water wagon.

