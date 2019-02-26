 Florida tops list of best beaches; Hawaii No. 2
  • Tuesday, February 26, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
February 26, 2019
Updated February 26, 2019 3:16pm


  • DENNIS ODA / AUG. 21

    Waikiki Beach ranked 20th according to TripAdvisor.



  • ANNA PACHECO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR ADVERTISER

    Hapuna ranked seventh according to TripAdvisor.

Seven locations in Hawaii are among the top 25 beaches in the United States, according to TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards, but Florida put 10 on the list and claimed the No. 1 spot.

The top-finishing Hawaii beach was Kaanapali on Maui at No. 2, while Waikiki was ranked 20th. The others: Wailea (17th) and Napili (23rd) on Maui; Hapuna (7th) and Maniniowali (22nd) on Hawaii island; and Poipu (13th) on Kauai.

Clearwater Beach in Florida topped the best-beach list, which was based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings on the TripAdvisor website over a 12-month period.

Only Clearwater and Kaanapali made the list of top 25 beaches in the world, holding the 6th and 14th spots, respectively.

Baia do Sancho in Brazil was crowned the No. 1 beach in the world.

For the complete list of Travelers’ Choice award-winning beaches for 2019, visit TripAdvisor.com.

