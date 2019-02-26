Work furlough inmate fails to return to OCCC

State sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for a work furlough inmate who failed to return to Oahu Community Correctional Center on Monday night.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

State sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for a work furlough inmate who failed to return to Oahu Community Correctional Center on Monday night.

Ezekiel Gauthier, 33, was supposed to return to Module 20 at OCCC at 9 p.m., according to the state Department of Public Safety. He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 161 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Gauthier, who is a community custody inmate, the lowest classification status of incarceration, is serving time for second-degree robbery and his next parole hearing is scheduled for May. However, he faces and additional escape charge when he is found.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or state sheriffs at 586-1352.