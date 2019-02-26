Former NBA star Mike Bibby accused of sexually assaulting teacher

Mike Bibby, the former NBA player, is being investigated by police over accusations of sexual abuse.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Mike Bibby, the former NBA player, is being investigated by police over accusations of sexual abuse.

Bibby, now a high school basketball coach in Arizona, was accused by a teacher who works at the same school, The Arizona Republic reported. The episode that prompted the accusations was said to have taken place in 2017.

The Republic, citing a restraining order granted last week, said that Bibby had been accused of grabbing the teacher by the waist and pulling her into a car, then groping her and rubbing his genitals on her. After the woman left the car, the order said, he followed her and made sexual remarks. The woman said she did not know Bibby before the incident.

The restraining order quoted the teacher as saying she was “in shock, in fear, intimidated by his actions, afraid of him as he smelled of alcohol.”

A lawyer for Bibby denied the accusations.

“I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn’t happen, and that will be shown down the road,” Donald Harris, Bibby’s lawyer, told The Republic. “Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago.”

Bibby recently coached the boys’ basketball team to a fourth straight state championship at the school, Shadow Mountain High in Phoenix. He is also an alumnus of Shadow Mountain, and won a state championship as a player in the 1990s before attending the University of Arizona, where he won a national championship in 1997. He retired from the NBA in 2012 after a 14-year career with six teams, most notably the Vancouver Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks. He spent his last season with the New York Knicks, playing 39 games after signing as a free agent in December 2011.

For the past two summers, Bibby, 40, played with the Ghost Ballers of the Big3, a professional 3-on-3 basketball league founded by rapper Ice Cube.