Trump, Kim Jong Un meet in Vietnam for 2nd summit

President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, in Hanoi.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump, Wednesday, in Hanoi.
President Donald Trump has dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, in Hanoi.
People gather outside Metropole Hotel where U.S President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will have dinner in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday.
People gather near the area where U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet for dinner in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday.
Students of Vinfast Training Center holding Vietnam and North Korea national flags as they prepare for the arrival of a senior North Korean delegation at VinFast, an automotive startup manufacturer in Hai Phong, Vietnam, Wednesday.
Policemen stand guard outside VinFast, an automotive startup manufacturer in Hai Phong, Vietnam, Wednesday.
Pham Quang Dung, 8 years old, wearing a hairstyle of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, holds a placard that reads “For a World of Peace” with his father Pham Quang Trung, right, near a Hanoi hotel where Kim stays on Wednesday, Hanoi, Vietnam.
South Korean protesters hold a banner showing a photo of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a rally near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday.
People read a copy of Rodong Sinmun newspaper reporting Tuesday's arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam, in Pyongyang, North Korea, Wednesday.
People wave flags as a motorcade carrying President Donald Trump leaves the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, in Hanoi.
President Donald Trump walks with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace, Wednesday, in Hanoi.
President Donald Trump waves a Vietnam flag before a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the Office of Government Hall, Wednesday, in Hanoi.
A Vietnamese street vendor pushes her cart past shops selling paintings and t-shirts of U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday.
A woman glances at a shop selling t-shirts marking the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday.
Children waves American and Vietnamese flags as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to arrive for a meeting with Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi, Vietnam, Wednesday.
Foreign tourists look at a painting featuring portraits of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump are displayed at a shop in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday.
In this Tuesday photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, arrives at the Dong Dang railway station in Dong Dang, Vietnam, ahead of his second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.
In this Tuesday photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, is welcomed on his arrival at the Melia Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency.