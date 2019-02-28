 German town defends seizing family’s dog, selling it on eBay
  • Thursday, February 28, 2019
  • 64°

Top News

German town defends seizing family’s dog, selling it on eBay

Associated Press
February 28, 2019
Updated February 28, 2019 5:00am


  • MIKKO SCHIMMELFEDER/DPA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Pug dog Edda is seen, Wednesday, in Duesseldorf, Germany. Officials in Germany are defending their decision to seize an indebted family’s pet pug and sell it on eBay, saying the move was a last resort because authorities were unable to find anything else to take.

ADVERTISING

BERLIN >> Officials in Germany are defending their decision to seize an indebted family’s pet pug and sell it on eBay, saying the move was a last resort because authorities were unable to find anything else to take.

The incident in the western town of Ahlen prompted criticism on social media from people who felt the decision to take away the family’s beloved dog was heartless.

German news agency dpa today quoted Ahlen’s treasurer, Dirk Schlebes, as saying the seizure was legal and only happened after other nonessential household goods had been taken.

The family in question had allegedly failed to pay its debts to the town, including a dog tax. The pug, called Edda, was sold online for $854.

PREVIOUS STORY
FBI arrests unruly passenger on Korea-bound plane in Honolulu
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up