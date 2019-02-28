Parents at Play: 7 ways to build stuff with kids

Building, whether its with blocks, bricks, paper, metal, pipe cleaners or anything else, is one of the very best ways for parents and children to spend time together. Here are some products that will help you keep busy and close.

TONKA MIGHTY BUILDERS 80-PIECE SET

Amloid

Young engineers can take their building on the road with this cute set, that includes more than 60 blocks in a variety of shapes and colors, a block-fit figure, an easy-to-assemble-and-take-back-apart truck and a bunch of accessories (like construction signs). And when playtime is over you’ll be able to put all those blocks back into the durable (and adorable) truck-shaped carrying bag. For ages 1 and older. Prices vary. amloid.com

BENDY AND THE INK MACHINE BUILDABLE SCENE SET

Basic Fun!

Never heard of Bendy? It’s not too late to find out. This 265-piece set is based on the popular video game, “Bendy and the Ink Machine.” In addition to all the pieces you need to build out the ink machine room, it includes complete instructions and three mini-figures: Boris the Wolf, Ink Bendy and Bendy himself. Other figures (including Alice Angel, Sammy, and Searcher) are sold separately. The bricks are compatible with most major brands, so you can build bigger, more elaborate scenes. Ages 8 and up. About $25. basicfun.com

GEORELLO TECH SET #6137

Quercetti

This is the first kit we’ve reviewed from this Italian toy company and we’re very impressed. To start with, it’s colorful and extremely durable (the company says it’s indestructible, but we know a lot of kids who’d take that as a challenge). But the best part is putting all the pieces together, which will, in the most delightful way, teach kids about gears, motion, chains and movement. Once it’s assembled and spinning, it’s absolutely mesmerizing. Includes 165 pieces and complete instructions. For ages 5 and older. Under $40. quercettistore.com

K’NEX BIONIC BLAST ROLLER COASTER SET

K’nex

Besides being incredibly fun, roller coasters are wonderful examples of science in action, making abstract concepts like force, motion, inertia and gravity come to life. This kit comes with everything you could possibly need to build a variety of roller coasters (including instructions, of course). But better still, once you’ve built a few coasters, you’ll be inspired to put the instructions away and build your own. For ages 8 and older. Under $100. knex.com

MAGFORMERS SKY TRACK ADVENTURE SET

Magformers

For kids who are too little, too young, or possibly too afraid to learn about roller coasters by riding on one, this great magnetic set will give them a lovely introduction to the concepts that make coasters safe and fun. Together, you’ll build a twisty, turny track and create your very own adventures. For ages 3 and up. About $100. magformers.com

THE GREAT TREEHOUSE ENGINEERING ADVENTURE

Thames & Kosmos

Pepper Mint is a skilled engineer who wants to take you and your child on a science expedition to the Bermuda Triangle, where things don’t always behave as you think they should, and the ship’s systems fail. As a result, you and Pepper have to create your own. To survive, you’ll need to create hydraulic machines and a variety of other cool projects that teach basic concepts of physics, engineering and electricity. The full-color instruction manual uses storytelling to make the STEM education even more fun. The set comes with a Pepper Mint mini-figure. For ages 8 and up. About $40. thamesandkosmos.com

CONSTRUCTION BUILDING BLOCKS 115-PIECE TUBE

Crayola

This is another engaging building set for the youngest builders. This giant crayon-shaped tube is probably taller than your child and is filled with large, easy-to-manipulate, colorful (we’d expect nothing less from Crayola) blocks. It’s a great way to learn about shapes, colors and perseverance. The set we reviewed had 115 pieces, but smaller sets are available as well. Available at your favorite toy seller. For ages 1 and older. About $20. crayola.com