Hawaii island inmate runs from reintegration center

A 36-year-old Hawaii island inmate escaped this afternoon from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center, the Department of Public Safety announced.

Larry Kamalii was spotted at about 3:15 p.m. running from the rear of the center.

Hale Nani security staff immediately called police and began searching the surrounding area, but have not been able to find him.

Kamalii is 5 feet, 7 inches tall; weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He is serving time for drug and firearms convictions.

Kamalii is a community custody inmate, which is the lowest classification level.

Anyone who spots Kamalii is asked to call 911.

Hale Nani is the Hawaii Community Correctional Center’s reintegration program. It is an open dorm-style building in Panaewa. It offers reintegration services and a work-release program for inmates who have been sentenced and will be released on Hawaii island.