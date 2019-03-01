Kauai police arrest pickup truck driver in fatal hit-and-run

Kauai police have arrested a pickup truck driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old man in Koloa early this morning.

Police arrested the 54-year-old Eleele man on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide and accidents involving serious bodily injury or death.

The victim was identified as Lenson Perez who had no known address at the time of his death.

Police received a report at 5:30 a.m. of an unresponsive man in the middle of Ala Kinoiki Road, south of Kauai Christian Fellowship church.

A preliminary investigation found that Perez was skateboarding on the southbound lane of the road when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver failed to stop and render aid.

A second southbound pickup truck struck the man shortly afterward. The driver of that truck stopped to render aid and waited for police and first responders to arrive.

Police closed Ala Kinoiki Road at about 5:45 a.m. for five hours in both directions and searched for the first driver.

The suspect was arrested and released pending investigation. An autopsy is pending.