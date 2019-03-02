Hawaii women’s basketball team beats Cal State Fullerton on senior day

A well-rounded effort carried the Hawaii womens basketball team to a 70-55 win over Cal State Fullerton in the Rainbow Wahines 2018-19 home finale today.

A season-high senior day crowd of 725 was on hand to witness UH (12-15, 8-6 Big West) spread the scoring wealth to remain in the top four of the conference standings with two games to play before the Big West tournament.

Junior guard Courtney Middap led the way with 16 points and five assists. Senior forward Leah Salanoa buried three 3-pointers and scored 11 points and sophomore wing Amy Atwell scored 10 off the bench. Senior point guard Tia Kanoa dealt six assists, senior guard Rachel Odumu chipped in five points and six rebounds and the team’s last senior, Lahni Salanoa, hit a 3 and grabbed five rebounds.

All 10 Wahine players who saw action scored.

UH closed out the second quarter with a 9-0 run, capped with Odumu’s steal and score to beat the buzzer for a 35-23 lead.

The Titans narrowed it to six points going into the fourth and drew as close as four with eight minutes left. Middap pushed back with consecutive 3-pointers to make it 57-47. Leah Salanoa followed with two of her own to extend the lead to 16.

Forward Daeja Smith led Fullerton (13-14, 5-9) with 22 points on 9-for-13 shooting.