Severe weather leaves path of destruction in the South

This photo provided by James Lally shows a funnel-shaped cloud on I-10 near Marianna, Fla. on Sunday. Numerous tornado warnings were posted across parts of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Sunday afternoon as the powerful storm system raced across the region.
This photo shows some damage at the Buck Wild Saloon, located on U.S. Highway 280, east of Smiths Station, Ala. on Sunday after a powerful storm system passed through the area.
A vehicle is caught under downed trees along Lee Road 11 in Beauregard, Ala. on Sunday after a powerful storm system passed through the area.
A fallen cell tower lies across U.S. Route 280 highway in Lee County, Ala., in the Smiths Station community after what appeared to be a tornado struck in the area Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer via AP)
People walk amid debris in Lee County, Ala., after what appeared to be a tornado struck in the area Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (WKRG-TV via AP)
Emergency responders work in the scene amid debris in Lee County, Ala., after what appeared to be a tornado struck in the area Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (WKRG-TV via AP)
This photo shows debris in Lee County, Ala., after what appeared to be a tornado struck in the area Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction amid weather warnings extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina, authorities said. (WKRG-TV via AP)
-
This photo provided by Greg Martin shows a funnel cloud in Byron, Ga., Sunday, March 3, 2019. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a series of tornado warnings stretching from Phenix City, Alabama, near the Georgia state line to Macon, Georgia, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the east. (Greg Martin via AP)