UH Baseball: Hawaii vs. Longwood

Hawaii outfielder Adam Fogel (18) slides into home plate for a run in the first inning during Saturday's game against the Longwood Lancers. Hawiai won 9-1.
Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas (23) delivers a pitch against the Longwood Lancers.
Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas (23) slaps hands with Hawaii catcher Daniel Crasnick (36) after striking out Longwood Lancers batters.
Hawaii outfielder Scotty Scott (1) steals third base from under Longwood third baseman Grant Keller (18).
Hawaii infielder Logan Pouelsen (44) makes a two-run single.
Hawaii catcher Dallas Duarte (8) and teammates high-five after infielder Logan Pouelsen (44) brought two runs in during the fifth inning.
Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza (10) and infielder Jack Kennelly (4) share a high-five after Baeza was brought home in the fifth inning by infielder Maaki Yamazaki (2).
Hawaii first baseman Alex Baeza (10) anticipates the ball during a pick-off attempt of Longwood outfielder Cullan Wadsworth (12) in the sixth inning.
Hawaii infielder Jack Kennelly (4) throws to second base in a double play attempt after Longwood outfielder Cullan Wadsworth (12) slid by.
Hawaii outfielder Scotty Scott (1) anticipated a bunt during the sixth inning.
Hawaii outfielder Scotty Scott (1) steals second base as Longwood shortstop Nate Blakeney (7) reaches for the ball.
Hawaii outfielder Scotty Scott (1) advances to third base after a throwing error while stealing second base.
Hawaii outfielder Scotty Scott (1) dives to third base after a throwing error while stealing second base.
-
Hawaii pitcher Dylan Thomas (23) receives an embrace from Hawaii outfielder Scotty Scott (1) in the seventh inning.