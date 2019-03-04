Forbes names Bankoh among world’s best banks

Bank of Hawaii was named by Forbes magazine as one of the Worlds Best Banks.

The list, published online today, ranks the world’s best banks by country, according to customer surveys. Bank of Hawaii was ranked 26th out of 60 banks in the U.S. Other Hawaii banks making the list were Central Pacific Financial at 39th and American Savings Bank at 49th. First Hawaiian Bank is not on the list because Paris-based BNP Paribas owned a controlling stake of the bank last year.

San Antonio-based USAA was ranked first in the U.S.

Forbes partnered with Statista, a statistics database and consumer research firm, to identify which financial institutions are rated highest according to their own customers. The best banks in every country were chosen based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 40,000 consumers from 23 different countries. The sample size in each country varied. Customers rated each bank at which they have/had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction. They also rated the banks in five different criteria: trust, terms and conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

“Being named one of the world’s best banks is a great honor, especially when it comes from our own customers,” said Peter Ho, Bank of Hawaii chairman, president and CEO. “Our employees work hard to fulfill our customers’ needs, and bringing the best experiences to them is a top priority. It’s also gratifying to see two other Hawaii financial institutions make the list. Having great local hometown banks is important to our economy and community.