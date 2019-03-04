 Judge delays conspiracy trial to May due to Katherine Kealoha’s cancer treatment
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
By Nelson Daranciang ndaranciang@staradvertiser.com
March 4, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 9:17am


  • DENNIS ODA / DODA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a former deputy city prosecutor, walked toward the federal courthouse on Friday.

Former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha has gotten another trial delayed for medical reasons.

U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright today postponed the conspiracy and obstruction trial for Kealoha, her husband, retired Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, and three former members of the Honolulu Police Department’s elite Criminal Intelligence Unit to May 15.

Seabright was to have presided over the trial starting March 18.

Following a closed-door discussion this morning with Katherine Kealoha’s oncologist, Seabright ruled that the former deputy prosecutor will probably not be able to participate meaningfully in a trial this month because of the recommended treatment she is to receive for an undisclosed cancer.

Kealoha’s lawyer made an emergency request Friday to continue the trial.

The Kealohas were scheduled to stand trial on bank fraud charges last November, but that trial was rescheduled to June because Kealoha was suffering from an undisclosed medical condition. That trial is likely to get postponed again because of the conspiracy and obstruction trial.

