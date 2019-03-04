 Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news
  • Monday, March 4, 2019
  • 75°

News

Tamron Hall gets a new talk show, announces baby news

Associated Press
March 4, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 11:55am


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2016

    This photo shows NBC “Today” host Tamron Hall at the 2016 L’Oreal Women of Worth Awards in New York. The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host today tweeted she’s pregnant. Meanwhile, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International also announced the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere on Sept. 9.

ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC “Today” show anchor and host tweeted today that she’s pregnant. She wrote that she was “in a safe place at 32 weeks” to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven “are beyond excited.”

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old’s syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall” will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to “talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together.”

Hall tweeted “when one door closes…another one opens.”

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY
Meticulous work links deadly bomb to California suspect
NEXT STORY
Wendy Williams returns to show, addresses health, marriage
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up