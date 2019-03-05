Repairs to water main break in Kailua town to last through evening

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply will be working through the evening to repair a broken, 8-inch water main on Hekili Street in Kailua town.

The main break near the entrance to Target at the intersection of Hahani Street was first reported at 2 p.m. today. A crew is en route to begin repairs, BWS said.

Twelve customers are currently without water service, but a water wagon is on its way to provide customers with an alternate water source.

In the meantime, the westbound lane of Hekili Street is closed along the short stretch between and Pali Lanes bowling alley and the Hahani Street intersection. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.