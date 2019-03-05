Want to comment about public education? Hawaii Board of Education to hold an open forum

The state Board of Education will offer an open forum at the end of its general business meeting Thursday at Mililani High School for members of the community to offer their thoughts.

The public is always welcome to testify at the start of each Board of Education meeting about items on the agenda. This extra opportunity at the end of the meeting on Thursday will allow comments on any aspect of education.

Under the Sunshine Law, board members may not respond to comments about issues that are not on their meeting agenda, but they could decide to put such items on a future agenda.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Mililani High School, in the H Building, Quad Room. The agenda and supporting documents are available online here.

Members of the public may email the board with comments at any time at boe_hawaii@notes.k12.hi.us.