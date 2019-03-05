 The power of reflection
The power of reflection

Alice Inoue / Special to the Star-Advertiser
March 5, 2019
Updated March 4, 2019 7:11pm
Every person in your life and every situation you encounter offers opportunities to grow through the power of reflection.

People will treat you exactly the same way as you unconsciously treat yourself. If you see value within yourself, the world will treat you in like manner.

The Law of Reflection says you have whatever qualities you see in others. If a particular person stresses you out, it’s helpful to ask yourself whether you may be perceived as a source of someone else’s stress.

Since many of our stressful situations involve other people, it’s wise to think twice about our judgments. We create stress from a place of ego and exaggerate our judgments.

When we take time to reflect and see how we behave similarly, we find our center. The more you reflect, the more realistic your expectations of others will be and the less stress you will accumulate.

Daily mission:

What can you focus on within yourself every single day to create a shift in your life? Remember, it all starts with you and what you choose to focus on.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.

