 Man, 47, charged for allegedly shattering window of Ala Moana area restaurant
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
By Star-Advertiser staff
March 6, 2019
  • A 47-year-old man was charged after being arrested for shattering the window of a restaurant in the Ala Moana area on Saturday.

Prosecutors charged a 47-year-old man after he allegedly shattered a restaurant window in the Ala Moana area.

Peterson C. Santos was charged Monday with second-degree criminal property damage for causing damage to the Hawaii Pot Shabu Shabu House restaurant at 808 Sheridan St.

His arraignment is scheduled for Monday. Santos’ bail is set at $11,000.

Police said the suspect later identified as Santos was observed damaging the restaurant’s large front window with an unspecified blunt object at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police responded and arrested him at the intersection of Sheridan and Makaloa streets.

