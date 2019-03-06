 Music museums keeping Michael Jackson exhibits on display
  • Wednesday, March 6, 2019
  • 67°

News

Music museums keeping Michael Jackson exhibits on display

Associated Press
March 6, 2019
Updated March 6, 2019 10:43am


  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Lina Stephens, chief curator at the Motown Historical Museum adjusts costumes from the Jackson 5 exhibit at Hitsville U.S.A. in Detroit in 2010. Some fans may be removing Michael Jackson’s music from their playlists after a new documentary rekindles allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits.

ADVERTISING

NASHVILLE, Tenn. >> Megastar Michael Jackson’s musical legacy has been getting critically reappraised after a new documentary rekindled allegations of child sexual abuse, but at least two music museums in Detroit and Tennessee aren’t scrubbing the King of Pop from their exhibits.

The National Museum of African American Music said Jackson will be included in an exhibit when the museum opens in downtown Nashville early 2020. The museum has previously released renderings of the building’s design, which feature an image of Jackson on the exterior.

Robin Terry is chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum in Detroit. She says their mission as a history museum is to share the stories and artifacts of the history of Motown, and “Michael Jackson’s musical contributions remain part of the Motown story.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Broken bones from falls on the rise among older dog walkers
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up