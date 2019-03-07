Honolulu city prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro taking leave of absence

Embattled city prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro announced today that he is taking a leave of absence, effective immediately.

In a statement announcing his decision, Kaneshiro said that Dwight Nadamoto will become acting prosecuting attorney.

Today was Kaneshiro’s deadline to respond to state Attorney General Clare Connors’ petition to the Hawaii Supreme Court seeking to suspend him from practicing law.

On Feb. 19, Connors filed a petition for extraordinary writ with the state Supreme Court, stating that Kaneshiro should step down temporarily because he is a subject in the wide-ranging federal case against his office, former Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha, her husband former Police Chief Louis Kealoha and others. The court gave Kaneshiro 20 days to respond.

The attorney general argued that his tie to the investigation places Kaneshiro in a conflict of interest, and she wants the court to suspend him until the issue is resolved and an appearance of impropriety no longer exists.

An attorney for Kaneshiro confirmed last month that the city’s top criminal prosecutor had received a target letter from the Department of Justice.

———

Here’s the full text from Kaneshiro’s statement today that he is taking a leave of absence:

“This is to announce that I am taking a leave of absence from my office, Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu, effective Thursday, March 7, 2019.

“I am honored to have served as Prosecuting Attorney for 16 years and am proud to have worked with the professionals and staff of the office and I remain dedicated to my commitment to the voters who elected me. Every day we work hard to protect the citizens of this county and to hold those who violate criminal laws accountable.

“Accordingly, to avoid further distraction and to insure the continuity of orderly administration of justice, I am taking leave from my position as Prosecuting Attorney and delegating the responsibility of that office to Dwight Nadamoto to be Acting Prosecuting Attorney.

“I have great confidence that those in the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney will continue to conscientiously perform our mission of enforcing the law.”