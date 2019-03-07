 Woman cries ‘murder’ over car blocking garage, police say
  • Thursday, March 7, 2019
  • 79°

News

Woman cries ‘murder’ over car blocking garage, police say

Associated Press
March 7, 2019
Updated March 7, 2019 11:30am
ADVERTISING

BERLIN >> German police say officers called to investigate a murder arrived to find that the woman who had reported it just wanted someone to remove a car blocking her garage.

The woman, who wasn’t named, rang emergency dispatchers early today and claimed that her husband had been killed, sending police and first responders rushing to the scene in the Bavarian town of Berchtesgaden.

German news agency dpa quoted a spokesman for southern Upper Bavaria police, Stefan Sonntag, saying: “The woman thought, if she calls in a murder the police will get there faster.”

The woman, who was visibly drunk, attempted to get into her car before officers took away her keys.

She can expect a hefty bill and a criminal investigation for misusing the emergency number.

PREVIOUS STORY
Woman, homeless man plead guilty in $400K GoFundMe scam
NEXT STORY
A nanny state? Vermont town elects goat as honorary mayor
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up