Honolulu City Council votes to acquire Portlock Road easement for public use

The Honolulu City Council today approved legislation that initiates a condemnation action to acquire an easement for a long-­discussed public beach right of way to the ocean ­in East Honolulus upscale Portlock Road area.

Resolution 18-263 clears the way for proceedings to begin on what’s known as Lane N, a path that has been used by surfers, fishermen and other ocean-goers for years. But access to the lane has been blocked by property owner Bert Dohmen-Ramirez, who installed a locked, chain-link gate.

Dohmen-Ramirez accused former Councilman Trevor Ozawa, who introduced the resolution, of going after his property to score points with voters in a close re-election bid.

But interim Councilman Mike Formby, who is representing the East Honolulu district until the court-ordered, re-do election between Ozawa and challenger Tommy Waters takes place next month, said today he’s been asked by constituents to move forward with the action.

The Council in 2017 approved Resolution 17-246, giving city officials the go-ahead to initiate condemnation action against Dohmen-Ramirez.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed the measure. But at a committee meeting in October, administration officials said they determined the area did not provide a safe emergency access for first responders.

Ozawa then introduced Resolution 18-263.