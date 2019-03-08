Retirement home changes policy to allow death with dignity

Kahala Nui retirement community has formally changed a policy for its independent-living residents to say that they can take advantage of a state law allowing the terminally ill to obtain medication to end their life.

The policy change comes in response to a November 2018 letter sent by the ACLU of Hawai‘i demanding that Kahala Nui stop unlawfully interfering with residents’ access to aid in dying and to end the use of language that expressed an illegal preference for Catholics.

In May 2018, the retirement community notified its residents that the recently passed “Our Care, Our Choice” Act, which provides medical aid in dying, was “not an option” for residents because it would conflict with provisions of the retirement community’s ground lease with the Catholic Church.

The lease forbids activities “inconsistent with the doctrines and teachings of the Church,” but the ACLU objected, saying Kahala Nui may not discriminate on the basis of religion under federal and state fair housing law.

The ACLU reports that Kahala Nui has revised its residency agreement and changed policies to specifically state that it does not grant preference for Catholics.

Kahala Nui has also contacted prospective residents previously on its waitlist, who had withdrawn from the waitlist after the May 2018 memorandum, to inform them of the developments, the ACLU said.

“The ACLU of Hawai‘i is pleased that we were able to work with Kahala Nui to correct these issues. This goes a long way to ensuring that its residents’ freedom of religion will be respected.” ACLU of Hawaii legal director Mateo Caballero said in a news release issued today.

Hawaii’s assisted-death statute gives terminally ill patients the choice to obtain a prescription medication to end the patient’s life. The bill was signed into law by Gov. David Ige in April.