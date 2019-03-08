Tour of Pali Highway landslide area highlights amount of work left to be done

A media tour of the Pali Highway this morning offered a close-up view of the extent of disaster and damage done to the area around the tunnels as well as on Old Pali Road.

As announced on Thursday, Pali Highway is expected to remain closed for repairs until at least August, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, as crews carry out a twofold plan to make it safer.

Today, transportation officials took the media up to the Pali Lookout to view the damage to Old Pali Road after boulders crashed down from the slope above last month.

The wind sheer was so strong that it was difficult to walk against the force, or keep hats on.

Once there, the most striking sight was the section of Old Pali Road that had sloughed off, down the slope.

The tour highlighted three areas where damage occurred:

>> Old Pali Road. A portion of Old Pali Road at Pali Lookout was damaged, sending pieces of concrete down onto Pali Highway. Contractors from Prometheus Construction are rappelling down the slope to stabilize it, and putting in anchors to eventually install a strong mesh barrier to catch debris from the slope above. The Pali Lookout remains closed.

>> Mudslide site, Pali Highway. Going Kailua-bound on Pali Highway, a mudslide occurred on Feb. 18 on the hillside right after the tunnel. Crews already installed erosion mats on the hillside, and hydro-mulched it to encourage grass to grow faster. Grass already appeared to be growing along the hillside.

>> Rockfall site, Pali Highway. Going townbound, the area between the two tunnels is the site where boulders, dirt and rock came sliding down on Feb. 18. A large pile of rubble, which includes rocks, dirt, and chunks of concrete from Old Pali Road, lie right before the entrance to the second tunnel.

The second tunnel going townbound is blocked off by all of the rubble that came down, and crews are working seven days a week to clean it up and remove it.

“Crews have started removing all of that debris the rocks, the boulders, the dirt, some of the concrete from Old Pali Road that came to rest right here in between the tunnels,” said Sakahara. “They started that work on Monday. About a dozen truckloads a day are being removed.”

He said removal is anticipated to be done this Sunday.

Sakahara said this particular spot is a concern for future rockfalls due to the topography of the Koolaus, which funnels down toward the tunnel.

As part of the state’s twofold plan, crews will first install a mesh barrier on the slope between Old Pali Road and Pali Highway to help catch falling debris, and then extend the entrance to the second tunnel, Honolulu-bound, about 80 feet to shield motorists and protect the highway.

Once the mesh net is installed on the upper slope, crews can then begin working on the extension of the tunnel. Designs are still being finalized, but the plan is to build a new structure, about 80 feet in length, at the entrance to the second tunnel, This structure would protect motorists and the highway from debris that might tumble past the mesh barrier.

The distance between the two tunnels on Pali Highway townbound is about 475 feet.

Meanwhile, access to the highway will remain the same as in previous weeks for the rest of March. Two contra-flow lanes of Honolulu-bound traffic will be open from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays, and all lanes of Kailua/Kaneohe-bound traffic will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.