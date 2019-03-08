 Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia
Associated Press
March 8, 2019
Updated March 8, 2019 10:35am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018

    In this photo, actress Whoopi Goldberg attends the “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” Broadway opening at the Lyric Theatre in New York. Goldberg says she nearly died of pneumonia. Appearing today in a video on ABC’s “The View,” Goldberg told the audience she had pneumonia in both lungs and it was “septic.” Goldberg says “I came very, very close to, ah, leaving the Earth.”

NEW YORK >> Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died of pneumonia.

Appearing today in a video that aired on ABC’s “The View,” Goldberg told the audience she had pneumonia in both lungs.

Goldberg said: “I came very, very close to, ah, leaving the Earth.” She appeared in good condition but said she is still not moving around as fast as she’d like.

The 63-year-old thanked the audience for their good wishes and says she can’t wait to return to “The View.”

Goldberg has been absent from the talk show, which she co-hosts, since Feb. 6. She did not say when she’ll be back.

