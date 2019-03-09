 Accident closes all Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 75°

Top News

Accident closes all Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 10:13pm
ADVERTISING

All Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway are closed just prior to the tunnels due to an accident this evening.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

PREVIOUS STORY
No. 2 Hawaii extends record in sweep of No. 6 Pepperdine
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up