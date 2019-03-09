Accident closes all Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway

ADVERTISING
All Kaneohe-bound lanes of the Likelike Highway are closed just prior to the tunnels due to an accident this evening.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
