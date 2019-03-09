 Water main break in Pearl City closes 1700 block of Hoohulu Street
Water main break in Pearl City closes 1700 block of Hoohulu Street

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 12:04pm
Honolulu police have closed the 1700 block of Hoohulu Street in both directions in Pearl City due to a water main break, according to a city news alert.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

