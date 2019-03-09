 List your event in our Spring Fun Guide
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 79°

Features

List your event in our Spring Fun Guide

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 6:01pm
ADVERTISING

Spring into action for a special guide to spring and Easter events to be published March 31 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Businesses, clubs, schools and community groups are welcome to submit free listings for egg hunts, Easter Bunny photo ops, craft workshops, keiki activities, displays, rummage sales, craft fairs, Sunday brunches and other Easter- or spring-themed events happening on Oahu.

To submit a free listing for the guide, go to staradvertiser.com/calendar. Click “add event” and be sure to choose the appropriate category (Easter, Craft Fairs, All Kids and Family, etc.).

Please include details about your event: date, time, location, sponsor, description of event, contact information. You can also email features@staradvertiser.com. Deadline for submissions is March 22.

PREVIOUS STORY
Five-0 Redux: Deadly drugs, demanding mother-in-law puts ‘Hawaii Five-0’ team to work
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up