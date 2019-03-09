List your event in our Spring Fun Guide

Spring into action for a special guide to spring and Easter events to be published March 31 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Spring into action for a special guide to spring and Easter events to be published March 31 in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Businesses, clubs, schools and community groups are welcome to submit free listings for egg hunts, Easter Bunny photo ops, craft workshops, keiki activities, displays, rummage sales, craft fairs, Sunday brunches and other Easter- or spring-themed events happening on Oahu.

To submit a free listing for the guide, go to staradvertiser.com/calendar. Click “add event” and be sure to choose the appropriate category (Easter, Craft Fairs, All Kids and Family, etc.).

Please include details about your event: date, time, location, sponsor, description of event, contact information. You can also email features@staradvertiser.com. Deadline for submissions is March 22.