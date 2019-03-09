Motive unclear in Waipahu shooting that left 1 critically injured

A shooting at a Waipahu shopping center Saturday morning left a man critically injured and police on the hunt for the culprit.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

A shooting at a Waipahu shopping center Saturday morning left a man critically injured and police on the hunt for the culprit.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot next to the Jack in the Box restaurant at Tropicana Square. By the time police arrived, the wounded man was on his way to the Queen’s Medical Center West Oahu in a private vehicle. Police said he later ended up in critical condition at the Queen’s Medical Center on Punchbowl Street, but it wasn’t clear how he got there.

Police provided few details on the shooting or what may have led to the violence.

Witness Jonathan Mendoza said he was sitting inside Jack in the Box when he heard a “pop” and saw a man clutching his abdomen while struggling to stand. When Mendoza went outside he saw two females in a black sedan and heard the wounded man call “Hurry up! Hurry up!” to them before they drove off.

Mendoza said his parked car was part of the crime scene and he ended up staying at the shopping center for over five hours as police investigated.