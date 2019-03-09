Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The state House passed a bill that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. A Page B1 headline Friday said the House moved to legalize pot possession.

>> Alaska Airlines entered the Hawaii market in 2007. The year was reported inaccurately Monday in a story on Page A1 about Southwest Airlines.