Southwest, union warned over dispute

DALLAS >> The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday warned Southwest Airlines and its mechanics union that their bitter fight could hurt the airline’s safety program.

The FAA’s top safety official sent a terse letter to the airline and the union saying that a breakdown in their relationship raises concern. He urged both sides to cooperate in complying with FAA safety standards. However, the dispute appeared to escalate Friday. The leader of the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association said his union filed a defamation lawsuit against Southwest and the airline’s chief operating officer.

It was the union’s response to Southwest, which sued AMFA last week in federal district court in Dallas over what it claims is an illegal work slowdown aimed at pressuring Southwest during bitter contract negotiations.

60,000 Alfa Romeo vehicles are recalled

DETROIT >> Fiat Chrysler is warning owners of more than 60,000 Alfa Romeo cars and SUVs worldwide not to use the adaptive cruise control because it might not stop working even when a driver taps the brakes.

The recall covers certain Giulia cars and Stelvio SUV models from 2017 through 2019. The company says a software error caused the problem, and the vehicles could even accelerate if the brakes are tapped.

Adaptive cruise control is an advanced safety feature that keeps moving vehicles at a set distance from the cars in front of them.

ON THE MOVE

>> Roberts Hawaii has announced that Madeleine Noa has been promoted to sales and central reservations manager as of last month. Prior to joining the company, Noa served as an account executive with Pitney Bowes as well as a general manager at the Hawaii Yacht Club.

>> Mahi Pono has announced that Larry Nixon has been appointed general manager and will be managing the company’s farming operations, located on Maui. Prior to joining Mahi Pono, Nixon served as a business unit manager for MacFarms of Hawaii.

>> Homebridge Financial Services in Hawaii has hired Darnell Souza as a mortgage loan originator for its Aiea office. Souza has 35 years’ experience in the mortgage industry and previously served as a loan originator at Compass Home Loans.