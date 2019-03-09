 Oregon baseball team rallies for win over Hawaii
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 74°

Sports Breaking| Top News

Oregon baseball team rallies for win over Hawaii

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 10:15pm

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii’s Jack Kennelly makes a throw during tonight’s game.

ADVERTISING

Jakob Goldfarb hit an opposite-field, three-run double to left to rally Oregon to a 4-3 baseball victory over Hawaii tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,645 saw the Ducks rally from a 3-1 deficit against the Rainbow Warriors’ ineffective bullpen. The outcome dropped the ’Bows to 8-7 and ruin starting pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland’s best outing of the season. Wu-Yelland allowed four hits and unearned run in seven innings.

The ’Bows again were without catcher Dallas Duarte, who missed his fourth game because of a sprained ankle. Center fielder Adam Fogel, who was diagnosed with damage to his right shoulder, is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

The teams conclude the four-game series with tomorrow’s 1:05 p.m. game.

PREVIOUS STORY
Accident closes all Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up