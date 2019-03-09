Oregon baseball team rallies for win over Hawaii

Jakob Goldfarb hit an opposite-field, three-run double to left to rally Oregon to a 4-3 baseball victory over Hawaii tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Jakob Goldfarb hit an opposite-field, three-run double to left to rally Oregon to a 4-3 baseball victory over Hawaii tonight at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,645 saw the Ducks rally from a 3-1 deficit against the Rainbow Warriors’ ineffective bullpen. The outcome dropped the ’Bows to 8-7 and ruin starting pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland’s best outing of the season. Wu-Yelland allowed four hits and unearned run in seven innings.

The ’Bows again were without catcher Dallas Duarte, who missed his fourth game because of a sprained ankle. Center fielder Adam Fogel, who was diagnosed with damage to his right shoulder, is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

The teams conclude the four-game series with tomorrow’s 1:05 p.m. game.