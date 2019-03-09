 Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas debuts new light show
  • Saturday, March 9, 2019
  • 79°

Briefs| Travel

Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas debuts new light show

Associated Press
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 6:06pm

  • LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    The Paris Las Vegas debuted an Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas in February featuring synchronized twinkling, colorful lights.

ADVERTISING

LAS VEGAS >> The half-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted a new light show.

The landmark at the Paris Las Vegas casino-resort unveiled the new show featuring synchronized twinkling and colored lights Feb. 27. It runs every half-hour from sunset to midnight.

Approximately 300 color-washing light fixtures and more than 800 white strobe lights were installed on the tower’s exterior.

Chef Guy Savoy and legendary singer and actress Line Renaud, both French, participated in the unveiling of the five-minute show.

The 541-foot-tall tower opened in September 1999. It features a restaurant and an observation deck that allows for 360-degree views of Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS STORY
Signs of Hawaiian Life, March 10
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up