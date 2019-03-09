Eiffel Tower replica in Las Vegas debuts new light show

LAS VEGAS >> The half-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower on the Las Vegas Strip has debuted a new light show.

The landmark at the Paris Las Vegas casino-resort unveiled the new show featuring synchronized twinkling and colored lights Feb. 27. It runs every half-hour from sunset to midnight.

Approximately 300 color-washing light fixtures and more than 800 white strobe lights were installed on the tower’s exterior.

Chef Guy Savoy and legendary singer and actress Line Renaud, both French, participated in the unveiling of the five-minute show.

The 541-foot-tall tower opened in September 1999. It features a restaurant and an observation deck that allows for 360-degree views of Las Vegas.