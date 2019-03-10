 Charges filed against woman in shooting of Chicago officer
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
Associated Press
March 10, 2019
Updated March 10, 2019 7:52am
CHICAGO >> Chicago police say a 19-year-old woman faces attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of an officer who was serving a warrant.

Police said in a news release today that Emily Petronella also is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. She also faces a misdemeanor bail bond violation.

Petronella was due in bond court today. It wasn’t clear whether she has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police say Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking a 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover.

Police say officers recovered a large amount of cannabis, a semi-automatic pistol and large bundles of money from the scene.

