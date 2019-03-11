 New off-leash dog park opens at Aala Park
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
March 11, 2019
  • Video by Bruce Asato / basato@staradvertiser.com

    An off-leash dog park opened up in the recently renovated Aala Park in Honolulu. City officials, dog owners and their pooches gathered today for a blessing to officially open the park.

  • BRUCE ASATO / basato@staradvertiser.com

    The newest off-leash dog park on Oahu has opened in Aala Park with sections for large dogs and small dogs. The dog park was made possible through a public-private partnership between the city and the Aala Dog Park Association, a nonprofit organization. Pixel, a mixed-breed dog, played with a French bulldog, Chun-Li, in the new dog park today following the blessing.

City officials this morning held a blessing for the newest, off-leash dog park on Oahu at Aala Park.

The dog park, about 10,000 square feet, was made possible through a public-private partnership between the city and a nonprofit group called the Aala Dog Park Association.

Aala Park reopened in February after the city closed it for about two months for maintenance work. The improvements — part of Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Kakou for Parks initiative — include grass fields, a renovated comfort station, play court and playground.

“Through initiatives like Kakou for Parks we have shown the public that we care about our parks, and we want them to care too,” said Caldwell in a news release. “Today it’s about more caring, like American Savings Bank moving in across the street, and what the Aala Dog Park Association has done. We want them and the community to be a part of our parks, and to come and celebrate life. I am truly grateful for all of their involvement.”

The Aala Dog Park Association footed the cost for fencing and concrete pads, at a cost of just over $40,000, while various city departments assisted in the design, landscaping, and permitting work for the park. The park features separate areas for small and large dogs.

It is the fifth off-leash dog park on Oahu managed by the city Department of Parks and Recreation, in addition to others at Ala Wai, Hawaii Kai, Moanalua and Mililani. A state-operated, off-leash dog park is available at Diamond Head.

The Aala dog park hours will be the same as Aala Park’s, which is from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

A list of city managed dog parks is available at this link.

