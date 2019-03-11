 Pearl City makes return appearance on list of top 20 happiest cities in U.S.
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 11:55am

    The lava rock Pearl City sign off Moanalua Road. Pearl City on Oahu made it into the top 20 spots of WalletHub’s list of this year’s “Happiest Cities in America.”

Pearl City on Oahu made it into the top 20 spots of WalletHub’s list of this year’s “Happiest Cities in America.”

The personal finance website released the study today in advance of the International Day of Happiness on March 20. Pearl City ranked No. 16 and fared better than Honolulu, which was ranked No. 29.

Pearl City was ranked the fourth happiest city in the U.S. in 2018.

A total of 182 U.S. cities were ranked according to 31 key indicators of happiness, according to WalletHub, which range from depression rate to income-growth rate and average leisure time spent per day. Despite being the city with the most work hours, Pearl City did particularly well in the emotional and physical well-being category as well as the community and environment category.

The happiest city in the U.S. went to Plano, Texas (No. 1), followed by Irvine, Calif. (No. 2), Madison, Wisc. (No. 3), Fremont, Calif. (No. 4) and Huntington Beach, Calif. (No. 5). The least happy city in the U.S. went to Detroit, Mich. (No. 182).

Last year, WalletHub ranked Hawaii the happiest state in the U.S. The annual Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index last month also named the Aloha State the happiest state for the seventh consecutive year.

