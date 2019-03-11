Police, firefighters responding to inmate ‘disturbance’ at Maui Community Correctional Center

Inmates at Maui Community Correctional Center are creating a disturbance this afternoon in a module, Hawaii Department of Public Safety officials said.

Inmates at Maui Community Correctional Center are creating a “disturbance” this afternoon in a module, Hawaii Department of Public Safety officials said.

Inmates started a small fire in the module and broke fire sprinklers, said Toni Schwartz, DPS spokeswoman, said in an email sent shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Maui police and fire personnel are at the prison, at 600 Waiale Road in Wailuku, and are working with the correctional staff to resolve the situation, she said, adding that more information will be forthcoming.

