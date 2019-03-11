Queen’s Medical Center opening family health center in West Oahu

The Queens Health Systems is continuing its West Oahu expansion with plans to open a family health center at the Ocean Pointe subdivision to increase access to primary care in the growing community.

In addition to primary care, the 15,000-square-foot medical office building at 91-6390 Kapolei Parkway will offer diagnostic and wellness services. Queen’s is hiring nine providers and 30 staff and is leasing space to Diagnostic Laboratories Services. The center is slated to open this winter.

The health care provider also is investing $38 million to expand acute care and emergency services at the Queen’s Medical Center-West, where it is building an eight-story parking structure with 540 stalls to accommodate a significant increase in demand. The expansion will also add specialty clinics and medical-surgical units and increase the number of beds at the 80-bed hospital.

Queen’s partnered with the state’s largest health insurer, Hawaii Medical Service Association, to develop the family health center, which will treat patients with all types of health insurance.