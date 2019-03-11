Suicide prevention conference in April to address rising rates in Hawaii

The state Health Department announced today that the Prevent Suicide Hawaii Statewide Conference: Hope, Help, Healing will be held on April 11 and 12 at the Ala Moana Hotel.

The state Health Department, in partnership with Emergency Medical Services and the Prevent Suicide Hawaii Task Force, is bringing the community of survivors, service providers, policymakers and health professionals together to address the issue.

Suicide is the most common cause of fatal injuries among residents in Hawaii, according to state officials, and it is estimated that one person dies by suicide every two days.

Over a five-year period from 2013 to 2017, 926 Hawaii residents died from suicide — which is 25 percent of a total of 3,695 fatal injuries — outpacing car crashes, homicide, unintentional poisoning and drowning as a cause of death.

In line with national trends, Hawaii has seen a rising rate of suicide death over the last 10 years, as well as an increase in the annual number of non-fatal suicide attempts. For every completed suicide, there are twice as many hospitalizations and three times as many emergency department visits.

Local and national experts in suicide prevention will offer presentations on a wide range of topics — from increasing awareness of suicide prevention to enhancing skills to respond to those at risk, including those who have survived the loss of a loved one.

Dr. Christine Moutier, chief medical officer of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be the national keynote speaker.

The Hawaii Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will also sponsor a pre-conference workshop, Suicide Bereavement Clinician Training, on April 10 at the Ala Moana Hotel. This workshop will provide an overview of the impact suicide has on survivors, and the clinical and support responses needed after a suicide occurs.