George Foreman’s 42-year-old daughter dies in Texas

  • Monday, March 11, 2019
Associated Press
March 11, 2019
    Freeda Foreman works out in a gym in Las Vegas in 2000. The 42-year-old daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman died at a Houston-area home. The Harris County sheriff’s office said deputies were called Friday to the home where EMS had determined Freeda George Foreman was dead.

HUMBLE, Texas >> Freeda George Forman, the daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman and briefly a boxer herself, has died at a suburban Houston home. She was 42.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Monday that emergency crews found her Friday. The sheriff’s office says its investigators also responded and preliminary indications were that her death was a suicide, but the medical examiner’s office will make the final determination.

Foreman tweeted Sunday night: “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s (with) her maker now.” He said when she told him she wanted to box he told her to get a degree first, and she did.

Freeda Foreman fought briefly and was 5-1. Her career spanned 17 months in 2000-01.

