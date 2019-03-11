 Residents awaken to find intruder cooking tortillas
  Monday, March 11, 2019
Residents awaken to find intruder cooking tortillas

Associated Press
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 11:45am
PHOENIX >> Authorities say a man is accused of breaking into a Phoenix apartment and helping himself to tortillas and soup.

Court documents show that 31-year-old Jerry Christopher Drane was arrested March 1 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

According to charging documents, a female occupant smelled something burning. She found Drane in the kitchen cooking tortillas on top of a stove burner.

She yelled for her roommate and both women demanded Drane to leave.

They told police Drane then went onto the balcony and began eating a can of soup.

Responding officers say he showed signs of being intoxicated and was subsequently arrested.

He is due back in court later this month.

One of the women believes Drane entered when she left the door unlocked to go do laundry.

LOOKING BACK

