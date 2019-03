Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 8-inch water main break on Farrington Highway at the Hanawai Circle intersection in Waipahu.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 8-inch water main break on Farrington Highway at the Hanawai Circle intersection in Waipahu.

Thirty-five customers are without water service at this time, however, a water wagon is en route.

All westbound lanes of Farrington Highway will be closed later tonight between Waipahu Depot Road and Makamaka Place as crews work on the repair.

Traffic will be detoured onto Waipahu Depot Road.