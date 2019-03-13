Pedestrian identified in fatal 3-vehicle crash in Puna

Hawaii County police identified today the pedestrian who died Tuesday in Puna of injuries in a three-vehicle crash as 75-year-old Jerry Decker of Mountain View.

Decker was walking out of the Mountain View Post Office when he was struck at 12:27 p.m. by a 2003 Toyota pickup truck driven by a 42-year-old Mountain View man.

The pickup driver was heading north on Highway 11 and made a left turn into the post office parking lot, when he struck a 2017 Ford bus, driven by a 30-year-old Kona man, traveling south.

An unoccupied 2017 Subaru sedan parked in the lot was also struck.

The pickup truck driver and Decker were taken to the Hilo Medical Center, where Decker died.

The truck driver was treated and released Tuesday from the hospital.

Police say they believe speed and inattention are contributing factors in the crash.

A negligent homicide investigation was opened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 961-2329.

This was the third Hawaii island traffic fatality this year compared to five the same time last year.