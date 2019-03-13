Suspect in Waipahu parking lot shooting charged with attempted murder

Prosecutors today charged a 39-year-old man, suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man in Waipahu on Saturday, with second-degree attempted murder and firearms offenses.

Police arrested Chauncey Hata Monday night for allegedly shooting the 34-year-old at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot next to the Waipahu Jack In The Box restaurant.

The victim was shot in the abdomen and taken by private vehicle to the Queen’s Medical Center West, but ended up at the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Hata’s bail was set at $500,000.