Water, water, everywhere — so why aren’t you drinking it?

In the 2018 Marvel movie “Aquaman,” Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) learns that he is heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and realizes how he’s been left high and dry by his land-locked life.

He must take his rightful place as protector of the deep. Water can do that for a person!

A study in Clinical and Experimental Pharmacology and Physiology found a correlation between dehydration, thickening of the blood and damage to the arteries and the development of coronary artery disease. In 2011, a study in Nutrition Reviews outlined how drinking enough water helps protect your brain, kidneys, heart and skin.

Unfortunately, although American men and women drink a good dose of liquids every day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about a third of it is plain water. A lot is from sugar- added and artificially sweetened beverages, not healthy choices and not as thirst-quenching.

So how much water is enough?

Never let yourself get thirsty, especially when exercising. Dehydration is a major source of fatigue.

Aim for around 91 (women) to 125 (men) ounces of water daily, more if working out or in a hot environment. If you have dark urine, dizziness, cramps or a headache, drink up!

Drinking enough water to rehydrate reduces your heart rate and increases blood flow in as little as 15 to 20 minutes.

Mehmet Oz, M.D., is host of “The Dr. Oz Show,” and Mike Roizen, M.D., is Chief Wellness Officer and Chair of Wellness Institute at Cleveland Clinic. Email questions to youdocsdaily@sharecare.com.